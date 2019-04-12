Range Resources (RRC) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has been given a $18.00 price target by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Capital One Financial lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Range Resources has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Range Resources by 784.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 790,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 701,168 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

