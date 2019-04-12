RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.82. 6,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675. RADCOM has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.45.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

