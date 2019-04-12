Ra International Group (RAI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.12 ($0.51). 587,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $74.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.

About Ra International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides remote site services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It offers civil and general construction services; operation and maintenance services, such as facilities management and maintenance, plant and equipment operation and maintenance, and vehicle fleet operation and maintenance; integrated facilities management services, including camp management, food supply and catering, cleaning, laundry, pest and vector control, waste management, and ground maintenance; and accommodation services.

