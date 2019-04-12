QUSD (QUSD) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

QUSD (CURRENCY:QUSD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One QUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Coinhub. QUSD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,181.00 worth of QUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUSD has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.37 or 0.12484473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024298 BTC.

QUSD Profile

QUSD is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2019. QUSD’s total supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. QUSD’s official website is qusd.co.uk . QUSD’s official Twitter account is @qusdcoin

QUSD Token Trading

QUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

