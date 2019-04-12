Quotient Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Quotient coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Quotient has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005148 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022946 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013012 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00141561 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011458 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000100 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quotient Coin Profile

Quotient (CRYPTO:XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

