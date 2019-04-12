Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Reaches $74.27 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $26.42 or 0.00517034 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $74.27 million and $40,535.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00062345 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006210 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000282 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,811,321 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

