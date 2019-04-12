Quark (QRK) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 258,262,439 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

