QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 10,000 Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $3,668,948. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.24 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

