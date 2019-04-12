Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Raised by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $36,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,760 shares of company stock valued at $606,463. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

