Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

CVS stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

