Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN) Cut by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.44.

STN opened at C$32.22 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$29.03 and a 12 month high of C$35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.89%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.