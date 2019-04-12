Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Reduced by DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 278,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 83,257 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,323 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $205,095.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,272 shares of company stock worth $1,320,366. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

