Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson (FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

First Financial Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

