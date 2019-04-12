Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Starwood Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.