Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.42

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

