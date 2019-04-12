Pure Price Down 2.3% This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $33,351.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.02407333 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000346 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005961 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000688 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

