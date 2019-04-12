Publica (PBL) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Publica token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a total market capitalization of $348,530.00 and $0.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00352526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.01443263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00224997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001794 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005459 BTC.

About Publica

Publica’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Publica’s official website is publica.io . The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

