Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in E. W. Scripps (SSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $174,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Mary Peirce acquired 14,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $276,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,371.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 796,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,549,625.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,677 shares of company stock worth $3,195,737 and sold 23,400 shares worth $460,514. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

