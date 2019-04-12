Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,530 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $795,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,710,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,674 shares of company stock worth $7,294,010. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL opened at $81.42 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $211.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

