Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,132 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $24,002,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 795,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alcoa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

AA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

