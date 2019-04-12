Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.49 Million Position in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $59.64 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 187.32%. The firm had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

