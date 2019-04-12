Prudential Financial (PRU) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.96.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $108.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $632,295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after acquiring an additional 839,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,453,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 500,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.