Proteome Sciences (PRM) Trading 14.9% Higher

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) traded up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 101,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 88,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.61 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

