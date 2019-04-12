Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 250.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $84,435.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $29,574.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,434.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $136,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $11.51 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTGX. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

