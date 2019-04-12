ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY) Stake Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 791.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,610 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.37% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $398,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of SRTY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 597,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,231. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/proshares-ultrapro-short-russell2000-srty-stake-increased-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.