ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.27

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 267239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Meditor Group Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

