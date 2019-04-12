PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,928,000 after acquiring an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,907,000 after acquiring an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,562,000 after acquiring an additional 247,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in PROS by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,562,000 after acquiring an additional 247,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 905,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:PRO opened at $43.25 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

