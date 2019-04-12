Propy Hits Market Cap of $11.93 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Livecoin and Upbit. Propy has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $177,989.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00342359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.01404270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00218460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

