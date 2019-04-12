Progressive Corp (PGR) Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5,255.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $871,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,012,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,100 shares of company stock worth $7,722,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

