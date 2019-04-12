Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Position in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up 2.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 721.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.56. 415,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,934. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

