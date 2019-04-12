Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.74.

NYSE:PG opened at $104.75 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,407,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,076 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,676.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,958,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 73,379,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,666 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

