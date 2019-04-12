Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,310 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,049,000 after buying an additional 309,494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trueblue by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Trueblue by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.93 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Trueblue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

