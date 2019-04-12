Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after acquiring an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $65,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $51,494,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,033,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $33,472,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.96 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $845,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 10,917 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $1,558,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

