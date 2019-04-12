Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,148 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638,716 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $1,838,571.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $29.40 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

