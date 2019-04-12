Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Holdings Raised by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,876. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $247,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

