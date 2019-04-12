Primas 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.07 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Primas has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002371 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00352670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.01446770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00226258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.