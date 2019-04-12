Premier (PINC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Svb Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

PINC opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $416,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,418.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $137,747.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,550 shares of company stock worth $2,887,406. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Premier by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

