Premier Oil (PMOIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Premier Oil stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756. Premier Oil has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.95.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

