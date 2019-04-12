Preferred Bank (PFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 409,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 181,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,959. The stock has a market cap of $711.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.