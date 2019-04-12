Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $237.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.87 million. Pra Group reported sales of $223.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $978.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.84 million to $992.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 597,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 254,231 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.46. 4,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,624. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.81.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

