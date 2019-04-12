PPL Corp (PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

PPL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 5,637 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $168,602.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,851 shares of company stock worth $8,007,083 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in PPL by 2,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PPL by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

