PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 797.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $114.52 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.34.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

