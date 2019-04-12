Powercoin (PWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Powercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Powercoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powercoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powercoin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001265 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Powercoin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com . The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling Powercoin

Powercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.