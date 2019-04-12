Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Porvair from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.
PRV traded down GBX 9.94 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 536.06 ($7.00). 209,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,026. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
About Porvair
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
