Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,513 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $827,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089 over the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

