Polaris Industries (PII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. is a global power sports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for years. With annual 2016 sales of $4.5 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman and Polaris ACE all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK, INDY, Switchback and RUSH snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. “

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Polaris Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.08. 14,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.