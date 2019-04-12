PlusOneCoin Price Tops $0.0343 (PLUS1)

PlusOneCoin (CURRENCY:PLUS1) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. PlusOneCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,755.00 worth of PlusOneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlusOneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, PlusOneCoin has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlusOneCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.03252450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.05587978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.01566711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.01318658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00125734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.01392986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00324517 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00032259 BTC.

About PlusOneCoin

PlusOneCoin (PLUS1) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PlusOneCoin’s total supply is 8,451,506 coins. PlusOneCoin’s official website is www.plusonecoin.org . PlusOneCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlusOneCoin . The Reddit community for PlusOneCoin is /r/PlusOneCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlusOneCoin Coin Trading

PlusOneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlusOneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlusOneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlusOneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlusOneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlusOneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.