Plus500 (PLUS) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 2,320 ($30.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Plus500 to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 546 ($7.13) price target (down from GBX 1,052 ($13.75)) on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 693.50 ($9.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,076 ($27.13).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.