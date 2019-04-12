Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on First Interstate Bancsystem Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

FIBK opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,401,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,012,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth $24,003,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

