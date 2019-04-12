Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
PIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Pier 1 Imports from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.54.
Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pier 1 Imports has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.69.
Pier 1 Imports Company Profile
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
Featured Story: What is a back-end load?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.