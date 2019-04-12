Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Pier 1 Imports from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.54.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pier 1 Imports has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 869,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 730,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,858,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 303,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,858,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 303,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

